Desigual is characterized by its different, optimistic and colorful designs. The company began operating in 1984. La Vida es Chula (Life is Cool) is Desigual's slogan and way of looking at fashion and life. It's an enthusiastic, positive and optimistic message that truly nails its colors to the mast. The fashion brand has eight product categories: WOMENS, MENS, KIDS, ACCESSORIES, SHOES, LIVING, SPORT and BEAUTY and 17 distribution channels. It operates in 109 countries and has 526 of its own stores, 8,000 multi-brand stores and 2,800 corner concessions in department stores.